Two charged in Regina homicide after man's body found in park

Two people in Regina are now charged in the death of a Prince Albert man whose body was found in a park in the capital.

The body of Harvey Beatty, 22, was found in Greenberg Park in Regina on Dec. 16.

At that point, police said they had limited information and it didn't look like it was a crime scene.

However, it's become a homicide investigation, police said.

Aaron Alexon, 41, and Toni Manitopyes, 30, are both charged with second-degree murder.

Beatty's death was Regina's 15th homicide of 2021.