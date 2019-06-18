Regina's cemetery fees could go up 4% in 2020

Plot fees at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery and the Regina Cemetery could go up four per cent in 2020 and 2021, according to a report from the community and protective services committee.

The recommended fee increase will account for inflation, the restoration of existing infrastructure and money for future internment development.

An increase in cemetery fees would bring in about $120,000 per year over the two year period, city administration estimates. The current fee structure expires at the end of the year.

The city has a care and maintenance trust fund which it dips into to subsidize operational costs, but inflation costs for labour, equipment, material, fuel and utility are expected to result in an additional $35,000 in costs.

Interest from the fund has added between $112,000 and $118,000 annually.

From 2015: Cemetery fees on the rise again in Regina

Unlike other cities where cemeteries may receive income from property taxes, Regina cemeteries are entirely using a cost-recovery model.

There are about 600 interments in the two cemeteries each year, but more and more people are opting for cremation as it's more economical compared to a traditional casket burial.

The city said the more traditional option accounted for 35 per cent of all internments last year, compared to 47 per cent in 2008.

"This change has an impact on revenue, reserve and capital budget," the report adds.