Off-duty security guard intervenes in alleged assault Friday morning
At least one man was taken to the ground and restrained after an alleged assault early Friday morning on the front lawn of the CBC building in Regina.
Three men were involved in an altercation just before 5 a.m. when a fourth man, who an officer identified as an off-duty security guard, intervened.
Once the man was restrained, police were called and arrived on scene minutes later. The man was taken into custody by the Regina Police Service.
CBC has contacted the RPS about any potential charges.