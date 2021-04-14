Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Regina Catholic Schools Division preparing to move to full-day kindergarten classes

Regina Catholic Schools will move to full-day kindergarten classes every other day beginning in September. So far, students have been attending classes every day for half-days. 

The idea is to reduce transportation costs to offset anticipated budget deficit

To date, Regina Catholic Schools' kindergarten students have been attending classes for half-days each day.  (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

RCSD says the decision is based on finances: It has an anticipated shortfall in the budget for the 2021-2022 school year.

In order to save on transportation costs, the division is changing kindergarten programming to full-day, every other day. Savings will be used to address the budgetary pressures the division is facing.  

"Planning has begun at the division level to work toward a smooth transition for both staff and  families. We recognize that this will be an adjustment for our kindergarten families and  acknowledge that they will be seeking a schedule as soon as possible in order to plan their childcare/work schedules," RCSD said in a statement. 

The division anticipates the calendar for fall kindergarten to be ready by the end of June. 

