Regina Catholic Schools Division preparing to move to full-day kindergarten classes

The Regina Catholic Schools Division will move to full-day kindergarten classes every other day from daily half-days beginning in September.

RCSD says the decision is based on finances: It has an anticipated shortfall in the budget for the 2021-2022 school year.

In order to save on transportation costs, the division is changing kindergarten programming to full-day, every other day. Savings will be used to address the budgetary pressures the division is facing.

"Planning has begun at the division level to work toward a smooth transition for both staff and families. We recognize that this will be an adjustment for our kindergarten families and acknowledge that they will be seeking a schedule as soon as possible in order to plan their childcare/work schedules," RCSD said in a statement.

The division anticipates the calendar for fall kindergarten to be ready by the end of June.