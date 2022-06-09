Regina Catholic schools to charge lunchtime supervision fees beginning this fall

Regina's Catholic schools are following the lead of other school districts by adding new fees for lunchtime supervision.

Earlier this week school trustees approved annual fees of $70 for elementary students who go every day and $35 for kindergarten students who are part-time.

Fees for families who have more than two students in the division will be capped at $140.

Seven schools that have a 30-minute lunch break — Holy Rosary, Sacred Heart, St. Augustine, St. Francis, St. Michael, St. Maria Faustina, and St. Luke — will be exempt.

In a notice to parents the school division said exceptions will be made for families unable to pay the new fees.

The fees are expected to generate about $300,000 to help cover the cost of supervision.

A report to the Regina Catholic school board says the Catholic system spent more than $300,000 on lunch costs in the 2020-21 school year.

Saskatoon Public Schools made a similar decision this week with a $100-per-child lunchtime supervision fee for students who don't go home during the lunch hour. The fee will be capped at $200 for families with more than two children in the school system.

The Regina Public School Division has been charging fees for six years.

The school division said the Canada Revenue Agency has confirmed the lunchtime fees can be claimed as a child-care expense.

The Regina Catholic School Division buses 3,700 elementary students, while 4,600 elementary students walk to school.

