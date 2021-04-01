Regina Catholic schools extend remote learning until after April 23

Regina's Catholic Schools are extending remote learning until April 23 for high schools and April 26 for all others, according to an email sent to parents and staff Wednesday.

In the email, the Regina Catholic School Division thanked parents for their understanding and support as students moved to remote learning. It said the COVID-19 situation in Regina continues to remain a concern for local health officials and in schools.

The division said the local medical health officers have asked the schools to stay at Level 4 — fully remote learning — until April 23.

Students will return to a hybrid of in-person and remote learning at the four large high schools — Riffel, O'Neill, Miller and LeBoldus — and in-person learning for all other schools starting on Monday, April 26.

Conseil des Écoles Fransaskoises sent out an email to parents saying similarly that remote learning is extended.

In the email it said with new recommendations from public health, remote learning will continue until April 23 for École Monseigneur de Laval's Pavillon Élémentaire, École Monseigneur de Laval's Pavillon Secondaire des Quatre Vents, École du Parc and École Ducharme. It said in-person learning will resume on April 26 and parents of students can contact the schools at any time with questions.