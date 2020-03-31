Regina Catholic School Division considers hybrid model for back to school

The Regina Catholic School Division is considering three options when students return back to school in September.

One option would be to hold a regular school year. Another option would be online learning for all students, while a third choice would be a hybrid of the two.

Domenic Scuglia, director of education for the Regina Catholic School Division, said its Response Planning Team is still finalizing what these options look like.

The team is made up of government officials, the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation and the school division, who will make a decision by the end of June.

"If we go with the hybrid motion which I think, if people were betting, that would likely be the scenario we're going to be directed to do, we'll be leaving our school year in June with a plan to implement the hybrid model for September," said Scuglia.

The decision could change by the end of the summer, and the division will re-evaluate closer to fall. He also said the team is "totally aligned" with directions from the chief medical health officer in the province and whatever decision they make will be aligned with public health orders.

Scuglia said he would personally like to see kids back at school in the fall, but he understands that may not be the safest option.

"We are governed by this virus and the virus is going to determine exactly what we're going to be able to do or not do," he said.