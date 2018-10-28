Man shot in Regina's Cathedral area Saturday night

A man was taken to hospital on Saturday after being found in Regina's Cathedral area with what appears to be a gunshot wound, police say.

Police responded to a call on the 3500 block of 13th Ave. at about 9:30 p.m. CST Saturday night.

The 22-year-old man has serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Regina police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).