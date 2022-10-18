Catalyst committee points to tight federal funding deadline as complaints over quick consultation continue

As complaints over the quick pace of Regina's catalyst committee's consultations continue, officials have now said why they believe that speed is necessary.

According to Tim Reid, the co-chair of the committee, the rapid pace all comes down to a mid-March deadline to apply for funding from the federal government for the construction of a new aquatic facility in downtown Regina.

"I think it'll create some urgency at the end, but I think ultimately, hopefully, it makes a better decision for our city, not about just one amenity, but about how these amenities work together," said Reid, who is also the CEO of Regina Exhibition Association Limited.

The catalyst committee has been tasked by Regina city council with overseeing five major projects that could shape the city's downtown core.

They include a new aquatic facility, a replacement for the Brandt Centre, a possible baseball stadium, an outdoor soccer field and the modernization of the central library.

The committee draws its name from the belief that the projects would be catalysts for growth, development and private funding in Regina.

The first domino

The committee's public consultations continued on Tuesday, with the focus shifting to the aquatic centre.

A feasibility study provided three options for council to consider when building the facility. The recommended version would include a 10-lane, 50-metre competition pool and a 10-lane, 50-metre dive pool.

That option, projected to cost approximately $172 million, would serve as a replacement for the aging Lawson Aquatic Centre, which does not have the necessary equipment to support competitive swimming and is overcapacity.

The recommended format for the new aquatic facility in Regina could cost $172 million. (CBC)

Officials confirmed Tuesday that the rapid creation of the catalyst committee and the relatively short consultation period is the result of the mid-March deadline to apply for funds from the federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

"This will be before council in early January 2023," said Coun. Bob Hawkins, co-chair of the catalyst committee. "The application will be in on time, but it's a hurried process because of these deadlines."

There's no guarantee that the city's request to use ICIP funding for the aquatic centre will be approved, but Reid and Hawkins said they strongly believe a decision could help fund the project.

The ICIP grant funding would only apply to replacing a facility and would cover $79.2 million, or 45 per cent, of the project's total cost, according to Tuesday's presentation to the public.

Applications for the grant would require the city to conduct environmental assessments, modelling and the selection of a site for the new facility by mid-March.

Two options for the location were presented to the public on Tuesday: a space at the existing Lawson facility which would see that facility continue to operate during construction of the new aquatic centre before its eventual decommissioning and a location at the former rail yards north of Casino Regina near Dewdney Avenue known as The Yards.

Reid compared the decision on the aquatic facility to tipping the first domino in a sequence. All the other projects will follow, he said.

"The site selection for this is so important and I think it actually will influence some of the other decisions," he said.

Need for a 'second sober look': resident

The rapid pace of the committee is not sitting well with every resident.

There are eight public consultation meetings set for the catalyst committee, all being held this week.

Those who can't make it are being directed to a survey on the city's website.

Public consultations on the five projects are set to continue throughout this week. (Alexander Quon/CBC )

Patricia Elliott, a board member of the Cathedral Area Community Association, said that's not good enough.

"Given the level of money that these projects are going to cost us all, given the questions that many people have about them … I believe this process is being overly rushed and we need to take a second sober look at what matters in this city," Elliott told CBC News.

She pointed to the need to replace lead water lines in Regina as a better use of federal infrastructure funding.

Public consultations are set to continue this week, with each examining one of the five projects under the stewardship of the catalyst committee.

A report providing recommendations to Regina city council is due at the end of the year.