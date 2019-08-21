Regina police seeking trio after alleged carjacking

Regina police say one person was taken on a bit of a ride after they were allegedly carjacked early Wednesday morning.

The victim was approached by three people around 12:25 a.m. CST near the area of Scarth Street and Second Avenue.

The victim was in a vehicle when they were approached by the trio, who were on foot and armed with guns.

The alleged thieves demanded the vehicle and personal property when they drove the vehicle away with the victim still inside.

The person was dropped off on the 800 block of Mackay Street, more than two kilometres away.

No physical injuries were reported. The victim's vehicle was later recovered, police said.

The suspects are described as:

A tall man, approximately 30-years-old, wearing a baseball cap.

A man with spiked hair and tattooed forearms, approximately 30-year-old.

A man with long hair and a baseball cap, approximately 20-year-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.