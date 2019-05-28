The City of Regina says it will spend about $3 million to fill the big hole at a key intersection downtown.

Capital Pointe at 1971 Albert St. was supposed to be a 27-storey condo and hotel complex. When the Plains Hotel was demolished in 2011, the developer said it would be finished within two years.

But when construction ended in 2017, the site at the corner of Albert and Victoria Avenue was still below ground. Critics said it was an eyesore in the heart of downtown.

The city moved to intervene, saying the hole was unsafe.

Officials say the backfilling will start next month and will be finished in October.

Workers will be on the job 24 hours a day.

In addition to filling the hole, the contractor will:

Remove the shoring, facilities and other debris.

Repair the storm main on Victoria Avenue.

Repair the roadway and sidewalks.

Put up a fence.

Cover the lot with asphalt.

CBS Contracting has been awarded the contract to do the work.

The city says whatever it spends on the backfilling will be added to the tax bill of the property owner.

Currently, that's Westgate Properties. The property has been put up for sale with an $8.5-million asking price.