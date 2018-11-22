The Canadian Western Agribition explored in photos

Western Canadian Agribition is back in Regina and the 2018 edition has plenty to keep people entertained and educated about the province's agricultural sector. CBC's Bryan Eneas had his camera on-hand to capture the sights.

Clydesdales, draft horses named after farming horses from Scotland, garnered a lot of attention from young and old alike.

Children watch young chicks at a display set up in the family section of the venue.

The Highland Cow is another show stealer, even garnering a Tweet from the Regina Police Service earlier this week.

Forget a puppy, I want this mini cow! <a href="https://twitter.com/Agribition?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Agribition</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/socute?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#socute</a> <a href="https://t.co/pqCPI9BRVP">pic.twitter.com/pqCPI9BRVP</a> —@reginapolice

Cattle were meticulously groomed and cared for before being shown to the crowds gathered in Regina.

Livestock of all varieties were on display on Nov. 21.

Young people had opportunities to learn about sheep, cows, horses and chickens through various activities set up at Agribition.

Hundreds flocked to the heavyweight Canadian horsepull finals, hosted during the Western Canadian Agribition, to watch teams of horses pull thousands of pounds of shingles.

The Heavyweight division of the horsepull event saw the powerful creatures drag over 10,000 pounds of shingles.

Agribition is billed as an international hub, attracting visitors from countries around the world for a blend of agriculture, Indigenous culture and entertainment.