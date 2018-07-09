Skip to Main Content
Police seeking suspect in campground assault near Regina

Police are investigating an alleged assault with a bladed weapon at a campground east of Regina on Sunday.

49-year-old man taken to hospital with stab wounds

Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect after a 49-year-old man was assaulted while he walked between campsites east of Regina. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Officers believe the 49-year-old victim was walking to his campsite when he was struck on the head by a culprit who tried to steal his wallet.

He had been visiting a friend at another campsite prior to 2:30 a.m. CST Sunday morning.

Police said he suffered stab wounds, which were described as being non-life-threatening.

The man was taken to hospital by friends. He was not able to provide a description of the person who struck him.

Police have not identified any suspects. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

