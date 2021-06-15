Regina cake shop owner says being locked out of social accounts is devastating for business

Jared Bugyi was checking his business's social media page one night when he noticed about 14 posts had been reported.

Bugyi is the owner of Queen City Cakes in Regina. His Facebook and Instagram pages were both suspended.

He's tried disputing the suspension, but said it hasn't gotten him anywhere. He also said he hasn't even been given details about which posts were reported.

"So now we're having clients that are trying to reach out to us saying 'why aren't you getting back to us?' And things like that we don't even see coming in. We can't access a thing," Bugyi said.

The Facebook page is still visible — the most recent post is from May 20 — but Bugyi said he can't access it. The Instagram page is listed as unavailable.

"People eat with their eyes, and we're doing so many different things and creating new products all the time and we can't get it out there. So no one really knows what we're doing," he said.

Queen City cakes owner Jared Bugyi is grateful for other businesses who are sharing the business's content. (Gerhardt Photography)

Not the first time

Ken Coates is the Canada Research Chair in Regional Innovation at the Johnson-​Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy at the University of Saskatchewan. In an interview with CBC Radio's Morning Edition, Coates said that he's heard this story before.

"Very often you hear stories very much like this case, where people aren't told why they're being banned," Coates said. "Social media companies have opened up a system that is extremely difficult to regulate."

Ken Coates says we're 20 years too late to regulate social media companies. (Submitted by Ken Coates)

Coates said that this can not only have an effect on small businesses like in this case, but social media companies are actually profiting off pages.

"They're making money off of Queen City Cakes. And so it follows logically that they should be responsible for telling you what's going on," he said.

While Coates said that it's 20 years too late for social media companies to create better regulations, what's needed now is collective education and a re-establishment of consumer controls over the internet.

In the meantime, regardless of why it happened, Bugyi said he's grateful for other businesses who are sharing the business's content and for the community sharing their support.

"Small businesses are the heartbeat of a community, and maybe just think about what you're doing before you do it," Bugyi said.

LISTEN | Jared Bugy spoke with Stefani Langenegger on CBC Saskatchewan's Morning Edition.