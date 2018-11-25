'The bad night is over': Regina cab driver finds new job, 2 years after brutal stabbing

Two years after a brutal stabbing rocked the life of a Regina cab driver and his family, a new job opportunity has given them a more optimistic outlook on life.

"I found a job in my area, my expertise," said Iqbal Singh Sharma, who just recently started a job as a facilities technician with SaskTel. "Everybody is happy and hopeful that I will progress in future."

"I'm happy now that he got a job, but I'm more happy he has confidence," added his wife, Monika Bhardwaj.

She recalled her husband had gotten more isolated and increasingly depressed after the November 2016 stabbing, which left him with debilitating head and neck injuries, struggling to walk and with limited function of one arm. It was devastating for the family that had come to Canada from India just months before, with Sharma leaving his previous job as an engineer.

But now, after he'd been offered and has started a part-time job with SaskTel, she could see the changes blossoming in him.

I can see in his eyes that he has the confidence, he's going outside, talking with others. - Monika Bhardwaj, wife

"I can see in his eyes that he has the confidence, he's going outside, talking with others," she said, as the family enjoyed a birthday celebration with friends.

"I just hope he's getting better in future."

Bhardwaj and Sharma had spoken out about the continuing fallout to their lives, after the sentencing for Sharma's attacker in August.

At that time, Sharma described the fallout from the attack, saying "It's like a bad dream, which is still going on."

SaskTel offers supportive employment

Michelle Englot, a spokesperson with SaskTel, explained that staff had heard of Sharma's struggles through seeing the family's story in the news, and wanted to step in to see if they could help.

SaskTel worked with SaskAbilities to find a position for him, with Sharma now one of 13 employees hired through the Crown corporation's supportive employment.

For Sharma, it signals coming out of the bad dream, and into a world of new possibilities.

"The bad night is over, and a new day's come."