Cab driver robbed at gun point early Wednesday morning

A cab driver was stopped in the 1900 block of Montreal Street in Regina when he was robbed at gun point Wednesday morning.

Regina police said at around 2:55 a.m. on Wednesday they received a report of a robbery with a firearm.

A 39-year-old male cab driver was stopped to drop off a female customer when a man approached the passenger side and opened the door. Police said he was holding a firearm and demanded money from the cab driver.

Police said after the driver gave him a small amount of money, both the man and woman left on foot together.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of Montreal street in Regina. The cab driver was not physically injured.

The man with the firearm is described as being around 20 to 22 years old.

The woman passenger who left with the man is described as being 16 to 18 years old, 5'8" and has a tattoo on her left cheek. Police said that at the time, she was wearing a black jacket and carrying a white back pack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.