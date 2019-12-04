Regina Bypass traffic only about a quarter of the expected daily volume

In its first month of operation, the Regina Bypass isn't quite living up to expectations in terms of traffic volume.

In a news release, the Government of Saskatchewan said the bypass is averaging 5,630 vehicles, including 1,230 trucks, daily.

That's far lower than the 21,000 vehicles per day the Sask Builds website said were expected. Traffic volumes on existing roads near the Bypass range from about 11,500 to 25,000 vehicles per day, the website said.

The bypass was officially opened on Oct. 29 after four years of construction.

The government news release indicated that every truck that uses the bypass is a truck that used to have to go through the City of Regina, therefore roads in the city's east end are safer and less congested.

Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbrite said the government is encouraged by the bypass use.

"The improved safety and efficiency of the project for people travelling in the Regina area is great and we are excited to see even more traffic use the route as people familiarize themselves with the new infrastructure," he said in a prepared statement.