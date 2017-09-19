Proposed Regina bylaw would make lead pipe replacement mandatory for some homeowners
If the city replaced its portion of the area's lead pipes, the owner would have to as well
Regina city council's executive committee will discuss whether to make replacing private lead pipes mandatory at its meeting on Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. CST.
The proposal would be an amendment to the Regina Water Bylaw. If it goes forward, a homeowner would have to replace their lead pipes if the city moved to replace its portion of the area's lead pipes.
"Replacing only the city-owned portion of [lead pipes] does not solve the issue of lead in drinking water if lead plumbing materials also exist on the private side," said the executive committee's Wednesday agenda.
"Disturbing the service connection without completing a full [lead pipe] replacement has been shown to increase lead concentrations in the tap water supplied to residents immediately after replacement and has not been shown to significantly reduce lead levels over time."
If green lit, the amended bylaw would include an interest-free co-ordinated agreement, where the private and city-side of the lead pipes are replaced at the same time. People who don't want to pay up front would be able to pay in instalments spread out over five or 10 years.
Making private lead pipe replacements mandatory has been in the works for the past year. If the executive committee gives the bylaw the green light, city council will then have the final say.
