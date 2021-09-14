Regina ban on plastic bags at checkouts to go into effect in February

Regina residents won't be able to get plastic bags at the checkout counter beginning Feb. 1, 2022.

Regina city council had passed the bylaw ban in July of 2020 and it was to go into effect in August, but it was delayed because of the pandemic.

The bylaw covers food service, retail and service businesses, which includes everything from grocery stores to retailers to street vendors.

You will still be able to use plastic bags for some items such as bulk foods, fruits and vegetables.

More than 40 other municipalities in the country, including Vancouver and Montreal, have banned plastic grocery bags.

In Saskatchewan, Prince Albert has a similar ban that goes into effect on Oct. 12. The city said it is reaching out to businesses to help them inform customers of the new bylaw before it is implemented.

Green initiatives

Regina is also planning to implement a green bin food and yard waste program in 2023. It was also delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

About 2,800 households are currently taking part in a pilot for that program.

City administration say organic material accounts for 50 per cent of waste in the average person's garbage cart, and that it will be compostable in the upcoming program.