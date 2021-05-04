Regina business joins forces with the Circle Project to raise awareness around MMIWG

A locally-owned store in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood is selling handmade beaded pins to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) for Red Dress Day.

Every May 5, Indigenous women and girls are remembered across the country, usually by hanging red dresses in public spaces to represent the lives of women lost to violence.

Statistics Canada reported that from the period of 2001 to 2015, the homicide rate for Indigenous women was nearly six times higher than that for non-Indigenous women.

All proceeds of the Red Dress pin, sold by Aware House Books, go to support the Circle Project as it prepares to move into Regina's North Central neighbourhood.

The Circle Project, an Indigenous community-based organization, was given an old Conexus Credit Union building on the corner of 5th and Elphinstone in 2019. It is currently under construction for expansion, and the organization plans to move in by September.

Ann Perry, executive director of the Circle Project, stands on the corner of 5th and Elphinstone in Regina's North Central neighbourhood - the organization's future new headquarters. (Laura Sciarpelletti)

A symbol

Circle Project executive director Ann Perry says she wants Regina residents to become more aware of the women who have been harmed.

"This is not just something that's happening on the Highway of Tears in B.C. It's not something that's just happening in the bigger cities. This is happening locally as well," Perry said.

"The [red dress] pins are very symbolic because they do start those conversations and they do get people talking about the issue."

Tammy Chammartin, co-owner of Aware House Books, says her business did a lot of research before settling on the Circle Project to receive the pin's proceeds.

"It's just important for us to contribute in a small way that will come back to our community. And really, it's such an important cause for Indigenous women, truly," said Chammartin.

"The pins are beautifully beaded with red and gold beads and it's just very beautiful to look at. But when I wear it, it's not like I'm putting on a piece of jewlery, it's like I'm putting it on very mindfully."

The red dress MMIWG pins are made by Indigenous women in Guatemala and are sourced by Edmonton-based and female owned and operated company Tribal Roots Imports. (CBC News)

The pins are made by Indigenous women in Guatemala and are sourced by Edmonton-based and female owned and operated company Tribal Roots Imports. They work with Indigenous artisans from around the globe, creating fair trade and fair pay work opportunities for women in countries where they may not have the opportunity to support themselves and their families.

"We have many, many customers, Indigenous customers, who either are beaders or are in a family that know how to bead that notice that the beating patterns are very, very similar to some of our prairie beaders. It just shows that, you know, our world is truly connected," said Chammartin.

MMIWG in Saskatchewan

So why is it so important for Saskatchewan residents to take the time to reflect on MMIWG?

Priscilla Settee is a Cree activist for Indigenous rights, women's rights and environmental rights and works as a professor of Indigenous Studies at the University of Saskatchewan. She said the MMIWG crisis in Saskatchewan is serious.

"Research has shown that it is one of the worst. Just the number of women who have disappeared or have been murdered is really, really frightful and a national tragedy," said Settee.

Aware House Books sits at 2734 13th Ave in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood. (CBC News)

Settee, like many Indigenous women, has been personally affected by missing or murdered women. She says things will not get better for Indigenous women until people understand the history that led to the violence that continues to rage on.

"Whether we want to acknowledge it or not, the history of this country is one of denigrating Indigenous women during settlement period. And that really laid the foundation for the disparities that we see today," said Settee.

"Women living in poverty, women being victimized ... it didn't just happen overnight. It was a series of laws and policies that really broke down family and community structures. And of course, the women were targeted ... the strength of the family, of the community, of the nation."

Settee says the rules that were put in place for families to be routinely and structurally dismantled and children set off to boarding school ultimately scathed generations of Indigenous people.

Priscilla Settee is a Cree activist for Indigenous rights, women's rights and environmental rights and works as a professor of Indigenous Studies at the University of Saskatchewan. (Submitted by Priscilla Settee)

Settee says that if violence against Indigenous women is going to change, it's going to be because communities and government pay attention to how it developed.

"We must deconstruct it," said Settee. "A lot of the women that you will see that are victimized are ones that have been just left in the margins. And those margins are getting bigger and bigger. And I mean, it's including more and more people, more youth, even more white people,"

Settee said that when people think of MMIWG, they should consider that governments and all non-governmental organisations need to come together to make communities more safe for Indigenous people.

"It's not safe for me or any other native women and other women to walk down the street. It's a huge undertaking. We're up to it, but we need allies."

Circle Project

Currently, the Circle Project's home sits at 8th and Winnipeg Street. But executive director Ann Perry says it is important for the community organization to be in North Central.

"We found that the majority of our participants were coming from the North Central area. So we knew that we needed to be closer to that community we serve and have a greater community presence to have a bigger impact, a bigger positive impact in the community," said Perry.

"We started this project prior to the the COVID pandemic. And at one point we were asked if we are still going to proceed or if we are going to put it on pause because of the pandemic. And we decided to proceed ... because we feel that our presence is going to be more greatly needed in the community post-pandemic."

The Circle Project hosts a family violence program, an addictions program and more, all which are culturally based. The new location will focus on hosting different community activities like AA meetings, NA meetings, family nights and childcare.

Perry says these programs are crucial for helping Indigenous women at risk and the families who have suffered because of MMIWG.

"We've had past participants that were part of MMIWG. So this is an issue that's close to our heart," Perry said.

"Saskatchewan, unfortunately, has the highest family violence area in the whole country. Children brought up in violent homes are more at risk. So that's one of the things that we're doing to be really proactive, to help ease the pain for the families."