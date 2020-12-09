Regina mayor urges people to not gather, announces 2nd round of COVID-19 business grant

Regina's mayor is urging residents to not gather and celebrate right now, but to instead look forward to the post-pandemic future.

"There is hope for 2021. There's announcement of a vaccine," Mayor Sandra Masters said Friday, during an announcement about a COVID-19 grant program for small businesses.

"But what that requires of all of us is no celebration just yet."

Regina has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases recently, with 50 new cases announced in the region Thursday. The city is also seeing an outbreak at the Parkside Extendicare long-term care home, which has resulted in the deaths of 14 people so far.

"Those are people," Masters said of recent deaths. "Those aren't numbers. Those people are family members of our citizens. Some of them are vulnerable. They're elderly grandmas and grandpas, husbands, wives."

With the holiday season here, Masters urged people to not gather in person, but instead to gather virtually and keep following the provincial restrictions.

"I know we're tired and I know we're weary of limited social contact, limited activities. And we can see the light at the end of all of this," the mayor said. "We've asked everyone to adapt. We just ask for this last adaptation at Christmastime."

Sandra Masters is asking people to follow the health restrictions. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Masters made the comments Friday morning, while launching the second round the city's small business grant, which will now provide grants of up to $25,000 to match business owners' COVID-19-related investments.

The program was originally approved in late July, and its first phase, which offered matching grants up to $5,000, rolled out in August. It aims to help businesses adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first round of the program gave about 127 businesses grants in the summer, totalling just over $278,000, the city said.

Employee salaries are not eligible for the grant program, but expenses such as buying personal protective equipment or creating a website are.

"Those grants are for projects or things that businesses are doing to either adapt to COVID conditions or to transform themselves in order to service clientele, virtually, including even developing safety protocols at their place of business," Masters said.

The second round of the program was set to launch in January, but has been moved up. Businesses can apply as of Dec. 15.

Police will enforce rules at anti-mask rally: Masters

Masters also reminded residents to wear a mask and physically distance, even when outside.

She said she's aware of a proposed anti-mask rally allegedly being planned for Saturday in Regina. People have the right to protest, but still have to follow restrictions, she said.

"As long as health regulations are being followed in terms of whether that's distancing or peaceful protest, then they are allowed and we should all celebrate everyone's right to an opinion," Masters said.

"But I am not interested in endangering the lives of the citizens of Regina.… COVID is real," she said. "Masks help limit transmission and that is just science-based."

She said the Regina Police Service will be attending to make sure the rules are being followed.

"If you don't have respect for masks, I understand," Masters said.

"I just ask that you have respect for our health-care workers, our firefighters, our first responders.… They're the ones at highest risk. And I think it's incredibly disrespectful to not follow what the health authorities are saying."