Ridership down 85% on Regina buses

Riders on city buses in Regina lately may be getting a little lonely.

City transit has been free for several weeks, but there are relatively few takers.

According to the city, ridership is down about 85 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The city says it stands to lose $650,000 to $700,000 a month at the fare-box, when comparing revenues to the pre-COVID-19 days.

Many city services have been suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, but transit is considered essential. (Matt Howard/CBC)

The transit system also expects to lose money from loss of advertising, school service and charter bus services.

Under a plan approved by city council last week, the city has cut back spending in other areas.

Officials say para-transit buses are also seeing fewer people. Ridership there is down 90 per cent.