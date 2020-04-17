Ridership down 85% on Regina buses
Riders on city buses in Regina lately may be getting a little lonely.
Officials says fare-box revenues expected to decline by $650K per month
Riders on city buses in Regina lately may be getting a little lonely.
City transit has been free for several weeks, but there are relatively few takers.
According to the city, ridership is down about 85 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels.
The city says it stands to lose $650,000 to $700,000 a month at the fare-box, when comparing revenues to the pre-COVID-19 days.
The transit system also expects to lose money from loss of advertising, school service and charter bus services.
Under a plan approved by city council last week, the city has cut back spending in other areas.
Officials say para-transit buses are also seeing fewer people. Ridership there is down 90 per cent.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.