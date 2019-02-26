Violence toward bus drivers leads to new protective shields for Regina's fleet

The City of Regina is installing protective Plexiglass shields on its fleet of buses following several assaults on its drivers.

According to the city, four bus drivers have been physically assaulted since March 2020.

"That's simply unacceptable," Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said on CBC's Morning Edition Thursday.

Although these types of assaults have been relatively rare in Regina, a city report says there is a growing number of instances of violence toward bus operators across Canada.

Kevin Lucier, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 588, previously told CBC the upgrades are long overdue.

"It just seems to be getting a little bit more dangerous out there all the time," he said. "Every employee, every worker has the right to feel safe at work and an ability to get home at the end of their day safely."

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said the city is 'hoping that the Plexiglas shields provide that barrier from contact with the public' for bus drivers. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The city said most Canadian municipalities with a population of more than 500,000 have driver shields.

Masters said the shields will be installed on 80 transit buses to "allow for the safety and well-being also from a mental health perspective for employees."

Much of the $2.5 million for the project is coming from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The federal government has contributed 44 per cent of the cost while the provincial government contributed 33 per cent.

Regina's contribution is $686,500.

Money from the program will pay for the protective shields and for spots on buses where people with mobility issues can secure themselves without driver assistance.

City councillors unanimously approved the funding for the project