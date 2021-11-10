Regina city council to vote on demolition request at site where Louis Riel's body was kept

Regina city council is set to decide the fate of a building with a connection to Louis Riel.

At a council meeting set for Wednesday, councillors will vote on whether to approve the demolition of the Burns Hanley Building — which sits on the site once occupied by St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, which was built in 1883. The Burns Hanley Building was constructed on the site in 1912.

That church that previously stood on the site was where Louis Riel's body was briefly kept after the Métis leader's execution in 1885, before it was sent to Winnipeg.

City staff initially recommended approving the demolition application for 1863 Cornwall St., but that recommendation was voted against by the Regina Planning Commission at an Oct. 6 meeting.

It recommended that council deny the demolition application and order Harvard Developments, the company that owns the property, to complete "at minimum" repairs necessary to stabilize the building and preserve its facade.

Some of the extensive damage recorded by JCK Engineering at the Burns Haley Building in 2019. (JCK Engineering/City of Regina)

The Burns Hanley Building is a designated heritage building in the city's Victoria Park Heritage Conservation District.

That means the owner of the building must receive permission to demolish the structure.

Harvard applied for a permit to demolish the building in July 2021, citing its deteriorating condition.

Harvard's initial application did not have a proposed redevelopment plan, despite a city bylaw requiring one.

Instead, Harvard said its initial plan was to infill the basement of the demolished building, as it plans to acquire neighbouring properties, and then develop a mixed-use highrise building.

But the condition of the Burns Hanley Building is central to the dispute over its future.

The roof of the Burns Hanley Building is severely damaged. JCK Engineering noted in its report that vegetation is growing on the roof. (JCK Engineering/City of Regina)

A 2019 engineering report by JCK Engineering found that the building had undergone years of sustained water damage due to a damage roof and broken pipes.

The report recommended $200,000 in repairs that would've help to stabilize the building.

But no repairs were carried out.

Two years later, the same company inspected the building again and found that water damage was so severe, and the condition was poor that they were unable to inspect parts of the structure.

"The building is unsafe and should not be occupied for any reason," the JCK Engineering report concludes.

The fallen ceiling of the second floor of the Burns Hanley Building in Regina. (JCK Engineering/City of Regina)

Due to the extensive damage, the repair estimates have skyrocketed to $4.7 million to rehabilitate the building.

That includes structural repairs, shoring up walls, and removal of debris and hazardous material.

Two organizations — Heritage Regina and the Heritage Conservation Branch of the Saskatchewan Ministry of Parks, Cultural and Sport — raised concerns about how the building deteriorated and why repairs weren't carried out after the 2019 engineering report.

In a letter to members of city council, Heritage Regina even implied the Burns Hanley Building is a "victim of demolition by neglect."

Both organizations note that the City of Regina could have used its powers under the Heritage Property Act to enforce required maintenance of municipal heritage properties.

City staff note that allowing the demolition could create the precedent for "allowing the neglect and deterioration of other designated buildings."

Representatives from Heritage Regina and Harvard Developments are set to provide presentations to council ahead of Wednesday's vote.

Regina city council's meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday.