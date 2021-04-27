Regina police asking for $3.5M increase as budget deliberations begin

Budget season is beginning in Regina, starting with nearly a full day of deliberations on the Regina Police Service's 2022 budget scheduled for Wednesday.

The police service is asking the City of Regina for about $3.5 million more than last year for its operating budget, for a net operating budget nearly $92.8 million, according to a report to be discussed by city council Wednesday.

The budget estimates total operating expenditures of nearly $103.7 million and revenues of nearly $10.9 million, the report says.

The police service is also requesting roughly $4.9 million for its capital budget, plus an additional $248,000 funded by Saskatchewan Government Insurance.

The operating budget covers things like salary, while the capital budget covers things like facilities.

The service is also asking for new staff, including 16 new police positions and seven civilian positions. The RPS also wants to hire a new deputy chief.

In the report submitted to council, Regina police Chief Evan Bray said the additional staff is needed because the service is experiencing a growing number of calls which are increasingly complex.

Staff costs make up 88 per cent of the operating budget, the report says.

In 2020, the Board of Police Commissioners endorsed the service's growth plan, which approved 27 new hires per year for each of the next three years.

Police want plane

The Regina Police Service's ask also includes money for a plane and an aerial team as part of its proposed 2022 budget.

It's unclear exactly how much the plane would cost, but the capital budget proposal earmarks $547,500 for emergency services equipment, including the "purchase of an aircraft for the aerial support unit."

That's about 10 per cent of the $5.1 million outlined in the RPS 2022 capital budget.

Other asks in the capital budget include:

$62,000 in the asset management category "to support the replacement of shotguns and the purchase of drug screening devices."

$176,500 in the facilities development category "to support ongoing furniture replacement, a building key management system, and an upgrade of video recording of facilities."

Deliberations begin at 9 a.m. CT.