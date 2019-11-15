City Council deliberating Regina's 2020 budget today

Regina's City Council is set to approve the 2020 budget Friday.

Overall, operating expenses and revenue are projected to be $472 million, up $16 million from 2019.

Administration has pitched a 3.25 per cent property tax increase, which would cost the "average homeowner" an extra $67.26 a year.

The average homeowner would also pay an extra $49.68 per year for a three per cent increase in utility rates.

The city manager said the increase is the lowest in a decade. The last year without a property tax increase in Regina was 2009.

Part of the increase will be used to pay for Mosaic Stadium.

New this year is the recently-announced Recreation Infrastructure Program, already approved by council. The city said this will bring in $7 million by 2024 and will ensure recreational projects — like pools — can be maintained and prioritized.

Currently, city administration is projecting a $6.5 million surplus, which would go into the general reserve funds, taking it to $23.9 million.

Budget deliberations began on Monday and continued Tuesday, when Council approved the budget for the Regina Police Service, the City's single biggest expense. The service requested $96 million, just under a $4 million hike over the $92 million budget last year.

The budget has tentatively laid out $73 million for internal services and administration, $55 million for parks and recreation, $55 million for contributions to capital, $44 million for fire fighting, $40 million for transit and $34 million for waste. The rest of the budget will go toward city planning, investments and debt.