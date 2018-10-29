Report on Broad Street puts onus on property owners to revitalize area

The question of how to fix the abandoned areas of Broad Street is up at city council in Regina Monday, but there are no easy answers according to city officials.

Councillor Andrew Stevens posed five questions to administration on how it will protect, revitalize and develop the stretch between 15th Avenue and Saskatchewan Drive, which he has referred to as an "eyesore."

Parking lots dot that section of the street. Two iconic buildings — Lang's Cafe and the Travellers Building — have been ravaged by fire within the last two years. Other buildings sit empty.

A report in response to those questions, prepared by the executive director of city planning and the city manager, will be presented at council Monday night.

In the report, administration says it will follow up on neighbourhood plans in the area, including the Heritage Neighbourhood Plan, the Transitional Area Neighbourhood Plan and the Regina Downtown Neighbourhood plan.

It suggests that there are bonuses for properties in some areas of downtown which developers can use to their advantage.

However, administration puts the onus on land owners to in invest in their properties, saying the city has no legal authority to make them develop or redevelop their properties.

Stevens asked what obstacles face developers when it comes to investing in that section of Broad Street. Administration said it has not undertaken any work to gather feedback from landowners in the area.

"This question is best answered by existing property owners as each may have their own views on how and when they would invest in property." the report states.

The Underutilized Land Strategy will be presented in an upcoming Public Executive Committee meeting. It will bring up options for encouraging redevelopment of underutilized sites.