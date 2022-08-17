Regina bid to host 2024 Brier gets financial boost from city council

A bid to host the 2024 Brier has gotten a financial boost from the City of Regina.

On Wednesday, Regina city council unanimously approved a $200,000 contribution to Curl Regina's efforts to host the Canadian men's curling championship.

The funds will consist of a cash grant of $125,000 and the provision of Regina Transit services valued at up to $75,000, according to a report presented to council.

The Brier is considered the premier curling championship and it's the sports best supported competition for national TV audience, streaming audience, paid attendance and attracting large crowds to the venue.

Curling Canada says the economic impact of the event is estimated to be at a minimum of $8 million to $12 million.

This was the first time a potential bid to hose the Brier was discussed publicly.

However, city council has known about the potential bid since April after a report was presented in a private session.

The financial support comes after the City of Regina was invited by the Events Conventions and Tradeshows (ECT) Alliance to help support the Curl Regina bid.

ECT Alliance is composed of representatives from Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), the Regina Hotel Association, Tourism Saskatchewan and the City of Regina, who looks identify city-wide and regional events for Regina.

The organizations are presenting a $1,030,000 package for its bid to Curling Canada, which has required a minimum contribution of $750,000 for the right to host the 2024 Brier.

Alongside the $200,000 contribution from the city other organizations have committed to help provide funds. They include: