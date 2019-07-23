Regina brewery on the move and expanding, due to demand for home-brewed suds

A Regina business is moving to a new and bigger location, with demand for locally-brewed beer driving the expansion, according to one of the founders of the company.

Pile O' Bones Brewing Company will be moving out of a downtown watering hole's basement on Scarth Street to a bigger place in the Cathedral neighbourhood.

"Not super into beer? You can still come and sample some local products, some spirits from across the province," Glen Valgardson told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

He said the company wants to serve beers from other Saskatchewan breweries and not merely their own, spread out across 32 taps.

"I want to have a little bit from a lot of people," he said.

The new location will see the business move away from the downtown area and relocate to the Cathedral neighbourhood, near Mosaic Stadium.

The new digs will be about five times the size of their current location. It opens next month.

The move has been necessitated by the business's move to canning beers, according to Valgardson.

When the new location initially opens, they'll have 11 breweries on 28 different taps.

"It's not slowing down," he said of Sask.'s craft beer market.