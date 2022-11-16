Mother makes emotional plea for better health services after daughter's lengthy wait in Regina hospital

A four-year-old girl who spent nearly 20 hours in a Regina emergency room bed waiting for a space in the pediatric unit earlier this week is now back in the hospital, her mom says.

Janna Pratt was at the provincial legislature with the Opposition NDP Wednesday to share her concerns about the state of health care in Saskatchewan.

"I'm tired of constantly having to fight for her," Pratt said through tears.

Pratt's daughter, Jream, was born with brain cancer and has five malignant tumours.

Jream has already gone through chemotherapy. The family is now focused on maintaining her quality of life and controlling the seizures caused by the tumours.

Her mother previously told CBC that, on Sunday night, the four-year-old's breath became irregular. She eventually had a seizure that lasted more than 30 minutes.

The medication that Pratt normally administers for seizures didn't work and, with Jream's breathing getting worse, Pratt called an ambulance.

The pair were rushed to Regina General Hospital (RGH) by ambulance at about 2 a.m. CST on Monday.

Once at the hospital, Jream was put into a bed in the emergency department and doctors nearly intubated her before she started breathing on her own.

The pair then waited nearly 20 hours for a bed in the pediatric unit.

Pratt said that since the situation had developed rapidly, she jumped on the ambulance without being fully prepared.

"I didn't have any diapers. I had to ask the emergency staff to change her after 12 hours of her sitting in a soaking wet diaper," Pratt said.

"I had to make sure that they were gonna feed her. I couldn't leave her."

During their time at the hospital, Jream was rarely checked-on by staff, Pratt said.

By Monday evening, she was considering taking her daughter home, as she felt they were being forgotten in the emergency room.

When they were eventually admitted to the pediatric unit at 9 p.m. CST, she was able to get a better picture of the cause for the delay.

"The nurses were telling me that they were so short-staffed that there was six to seven kids per nurse and that they weren't able to give the quality of care that they felt these children deserved," Pratt said.

Pratt said staff at the RGH also told her that the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon was full.

Four-year-old Jream Pratt has five malignant brain tumours that cause seizures. (Submitted by Janna Pratt)

Jream was eventually stabilized and sent home. Pratt said she feels they were being pushed out of the hospital to make room for more kids.

She said her family has been in and out of emergency rooms and hospital for the past four years, and the current state of the health system is concerning.

"I've never seen it this bad before," Pratt said.

Pratt said she got a call Wednesday from Jream's daycare saying her daughter was in an ambulance being taken to hospital. For Jream, the wait for a bed in pediatrics had started again.

The SHA has not provided data around bed availability, but Brian Geller, an emergency room physician at the RGH, said that as of 8 a.m. CST Tuesday, 21 patients who had been admitted still didn't have beds.

An additional 31 patients were still waiting to be seen by an ER doctor, Geller said.

"It is at the point where the volumes have been so high for so long that people just don't notice," he said.

Geller added that the main thing clogging up emergency rooms is non-urgent cases.

Health Minister Paul Merriman echoed that sentiment on Wednesday. He spoke to media after Pratt's emotional statement.

He urged residents to call 811 if their child is sick so that they can "triage to see exactly what they need to do."

In this file photo, Saskatchewan Minister of Health Paul Merriman speaks at the 2022 assembly of the Saskatchewan Medical Association. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Merriman confirmed that SHA officials have told him about challenges in pediatrics, but said that as of Wednesday there are an unspecified numbers of beds available at the RGH and approximately 40 beds of the more than 200 at the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon.

He said he had offered to meet with Pratt and that he understands that her family has gone through a "scary situation."

Pratt said that is not good enough. She wants the province to do more and said action needs to be taken now.

"[Health care] is on the cusp of failing right now. I've seen it. I witnessed it and this government needs to do better," Pratt said.