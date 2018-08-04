From Riders to Rams, Regina boy having 'a good time' interviewing athletes for online talk show

Just like any other 10-year-old, Kai Liske enjoys playing video games, kicking around a soccer ball and spending time with his dad and little brother.

Unlike his peers, though, Kai has quickly become an online personality in the world of sports.

The Regina boy said he discovered a passion for sports after his first Saskatchewan Roughriders game, at the age of two.

Less than a decade later, he doesn't miss a game and has sat down with professional athletes to talk about their lives and careers.

Kai Liske is only 10 but has launched his own online show. (Photo by Tyson Liske)

His online series, Sports Talk with Kai, began during the latest NFL playoffs when he and his father, Tyson Liske, were talking about the Super Bowl and predicting upcoming scores.

He realized he had a knack for talking about sports and thought he should take it up a notch. He shared his predictions online and on the radio.

Then he began interviewing athletes on camera.

"You have to pay attention to the sport and you have to learn about it," Kai said. "You have to be good at talking and having fun."

So far, he's spoken to University of Regina Rams Noah Picton (who is now with the Toronto Argonauts) and Atlee Simon (now with the Calgary Stampeders), NHL player Luke Schenn (who is now with the Anaheim Ducks), Saskatchewan Roughriders CEO Craig Reynolds, Riders defensive back Ed Gainey and Gainey's teammate, defensive end Willie H. Jefferson.

Kai Liske, pictured with the ball, says one day he wants to be a professional football player. (Photo by Cam Liske)

Kai said he enjoyed his time with the two Riders the most.

"They're funny and we had a good time."

He wants to be a football player himself one day and religiously follows his favourite NFL team, the New York Giants. If he could interview anyone on his show, he said he would choose wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Interviewing idols may seem intimidating, but Kai is as cool as a cucumber. He researches each athlete and types out his questions prior to going on camera.

"I don't get that nervous because I'm really good at speaking," he said.

If he doesn't make it as a professional athlete, Kai said he hopes to commentate games full time.

He said his show will continue as long as he can keep it going.

"People actually know about it and I have to keep doing it if people are actually watching it."

His next interview will be with Riders fullback Spencer Moore on Friday. You can tune in on his Facebook page, Sports Talk with Kai.