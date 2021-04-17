8-year-old seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle while chasing ball: Regina police

An eight-year-old boy is seriously hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in the city's northwest Friday evening, Regina police say.

The vehicle was heading westbound when it struck the boy in the 5900 block of Dalgliesh Drive around 5:30 p.m. CST, the police service said in a news release.

It's believed the child chased a ball onto the street and the vehicle was unable to stop in time, police said.

The boy was rushed to the Regina General Hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no charges have been laid at this time.