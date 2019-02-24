Regina Boxing Club items up for auction

If you've ever wanted to own a boxing ring, now's your chance.

The now-defunct Regina Boxing Club is selling off their equipment through an online auction.

Lockers, exercise bikes, punching and speed bags, trophies and memorabilia, headgear and other protective equipment, and boxing rings are among the items posted for sale.

At the time of writing, this boxing ring has a $1,700 bid. (McDougall Auctions)

"This sale is a last chance opportunity to get your keep-sake from the Regina Boxing Club that has diligently served the community for over 69 years," McDougall Auctions' website read.

At the time of writing, items range in price between $5 up to $1,600 for one of the club's boxing rings.

The second boxing ring is listed alongside a $755 bid at the time of writing. (McDougall Auctions)

The Regina Boxing Club shuttered their facility in December of last year. President George Goff said at that time the club was unable to pay their bills.

After being unable to make a lease payment on their newest facility, Goff said he made the decision to close the club after decades of operation.

People interested in purchasing items from the Regina Boxing Club's auction have until 2 p.m. CST on Feb. 25, 2019 to do so.