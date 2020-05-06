Intimacy at a distance: Regina photographer offers free virtual boudoir sessions to empower women

Jackie Larkin hasn't let the pandemic stop her from snapping photos of women in lingerie.

The Regina photographer and owner of Jackie Hall Photography has been offering free boudoir photo shoots amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Larkin's bookings for weddings and studio shoots came to an abrupt halt in March. She postponed many sessions until the end of May, but said she wanted to continue to share her skills in some way.

"The core of my work is boudoir, and not being able to connect with women and give them a positive uplifting experience was really heartbreaking," she said.

She has had to make a few changes. She no longer uses a makeup artist or hairstylist and has to take the photos without being in the same room as her clients.

Jackie Larkin has done about 10 virtual boudoir sessions with clients such as Cortnee Zentner, seen here. (Jackie Larkin/Jackie Hall Photography)

Larkin has turned to technology like Zoom, Facetime and other phone apps to snap intimate portraits.

She said all she needs is a front facing camera and window light. Larkin screenshots the photos on her desktop.

"The photos of course aren't the highest quality but it still something nice to have in the end while we're going through all of this," said Larkin.

"A lot of these women aren't feeling their best or there is just so much pressure, like you feel like we're going to do all this stuff, and I really just want to show them, that they're fine where they are, and give them a confidence boost."

Larkin says she wants the women, like Tara Rachelle seen here, to have a positive experience to look back during COVID-19. (Jackie Larkin/Jackie Hall Photography)

The biggest challenge has been not being able to help her clients move the camera and pose.

Larkin said the sessions take some extra patience, as the customers move furniture around and create make-shift phone stands using stacked books, games and coffee cups.

Sydney Morrison was one of Jackie Larkin's first photo shoots done through a phone. (Jackie Larkin/Jackie Hall Photography)

She demonstrates hand placements via video call, and directs them how to frame and angle their phones.

The photo shoot from a distance worked in Saskatoon-based model Sydney Morrison's favour. Instead of driving down to Regina, she could take photos with Larkin without leaving her home.

Sydney Morrison and Jackie Larkin worked together to take photos at several different angles throughout Morrison's home. (Jackie Larkin/Jackie Hall Photography)

Morrison said she doesn't like showing off skin even as a model, but the experience was empowering.

"I had never done a boudoir shoot before and so I was pretty nervous, but it ended up being like super comfortable and super easy," said Morrison.

Morrison has continued to connect with other photographers after her shoot with Larkin and has virtually met with some from as far as India.

Jackie Larkin took this photo virtually through the app TeamViewer on Sydney Morrison's phone. (Jackie Larkin/Jackie Hall Photography)

Larkin will be allowed to open her studio on May 19 as part of the second phase of Saskatchewan's reopening plan.

She will have to maintain the two-metre distance in her studio and sanitize it between clients. She said she is trying to do more outdoor sessions.

Mikayla Lohse poses in front of a window. Jackie Larkin says all she needs is a client's front facing camera and window light for boudoir photography at a distance. (Jackie Larkin/Jackie Hall Photography)

When it comes to boudoir, Larkin said it's about more than just photos. She wants to continue to spread her message of body positivity after the pandemic.

"I really just want to show them that they don't need to be a certain size, look a certain way, just to embrace everything about them."

"We all have so many different struggles. Everyone has a different background. I just really want to celebrate their lives."