Regina police release identity of city's 8th homicide victim of 2019

The Regina Police Service has confirmed that the man found dead early Saturday morning was the victim of a homicide.

Jordan Gaiton Denton, 27, was identified as the man whose body was found on the 800 block of Robinson Street. Police said he is the eighth homicide victim in Regina this year.

Officers responding to a report about a man's body arrived on scene around 3:25 a.m. CST Saturday, according to a news release. EMS who confirmed the death on scene.

No arrest has been made but police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.