Owners of Regina body rub parlours defend industry before city council bylaw vote Monday

Three entrepreneurs who run body rub parlours in Regina have penned a letter to city council saying a proposed bylaw change that would move their businesses to industrial areas is "misguided" and will cost each parlour an average of $40,000.

The bylaw change, which is scheduled to be voted on by council Monday, calls on council to permit parlours exclusively in industrial zones and away from main corridors licensed for commercial use and residential areas.

The owners say this would force 17 out of 18 massage parlours to move.

"The proposal is basically theft," reads the letter, signed by the owners' representative Shayla Stock. "Many ladies have spent tens of thousands of dollars to buy parlours, or to renovate locations."

The owners have disclosed their identity privately to council but are having Stock, executive director of the Heritage Community Association, speak for them publicly at the meeting.

Besides cost, the owners also say moving to the industrial zones would be a safety issue for workers and customers.

The body rub parlours — so named to distinguish the businesses where sexual services are offered from therapeutic massage parlours — would be limited to underpopulated and low traffic areas, which have less lighting, fewer public transportation options and a reduced police presence after regular business hours.

The owners said the inconvenience would push some workers to take part in unregulated work out of houses, apartments, Airbnbs and hotels. They said this also brings safety issues.

"In other cities almost all of the crime and violence against ladies occurs in unlicensed residential establishments, not licensed parlours," they wrote.

The parlour owners also want Council to make licensing for parlours permitted, rather than discretionary.

Some of the parlour owners say some Regina residents are pushing for the new zoning simply because of their signage. (CBC)

Stock is one of six people on the agenda to speak at Monday's meeting. In letters from residents, some said the parlours diminish their neighbourhood's character. One said children shouldn't have to walk past them on their way to school.

"Regardless of where they are placed, body rub establishments will bring concerning harms, but the greatest of these arising in close proximity to residential areas, and (while still concerning) the lowest risks being in Industrial heavy zones," wrote Jane Gattinger.

Who owns the parlours?

On Sept. 23, council voted in favour of regulating the city's body rub parlours at a special council meeting, narrowly beating a motion to ban the businesses.

The Regina Sexual Assault Centre said the new rules could be ineffective because the sex workers in body rub parlours are likely not there willingly, or working independently.

The owners also say their businesses have been unfairly demonized.

"The owners are the workers. We are not human traffickers. We are not exploiting workers. We are not members of organized crime. We are not victims. We are not pimping underage, vulnerable, desperate drugged-up girls," reads the letter. "We are not the scum of the earth."

The owners say they are all Canadian citizens or permanent residents, most of Asian heritage, with English as a second language.

They say they were not properly consulted by the city on the proposed changes and feel as though making the licensing discretionary, "is clearly an attempt to make the process overly difficult and intimidating, especially to those owners whose first language is not English."

"It is unfortunate that some council members chose to ignore or disregard our input as nobody could be more knowledgeable on this matter than us."

According to the business owners, the first parlour opened in Dec. 2009 on Albert St. and now there are 18 in the city. They said most only employ the owner, with some having one other staff member.

"Some members on city council and a few citizens are obsessed with a few businesses with blinking lights and flashing open signs...they ruin neighbourhoods and cause an increase in crime," the letter reads. "We would suggest 10 years of evidence shows no such thing.

"To punish us now by ghettoizing us to industrial zones is extremely unfair, robs us of our assets, seems prejudicial in nature, and in fact will increase the dangers to us that council was reportedly trying to prevent."