Body found outside of Regina home identified as 16-year-old boy

Regina Police have identified the body discovered outside of a College Avenue home on Sunday as a 16-year-old boy.

Police are not releasing the teen's name, but confirmed his family has been notified.

On Sunday, police were called to the 1000 block of College Avenue because a male was laying outside of a home, according to a news release. Police and EMS confirmed he had died.

Police said there is no indication of foul play, but that the investigation could take months.

Police investigators are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to gather information about the teen's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.