Regina Board of Police Commissioners set to meet in Regina
Crime rates, diversity on the agenda
Regina's Board of Police Commissioners is set to meet Tuesday morning.
One thing on the agenda is the diversity of the workforce. The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) sets diversity targets for employers across the province, but the Regina Police Service (RPS) is far from the goals.
For example, the SHRC's 2019 goal for Indigenous people in the work force is 14 per cent. The police service was at 8.1 per cent for that year. The goal for women in underrepresented occupations is 47 per cent. RPS was at 25.2 per cent.
The report mentions that many factors go into being able to recruit and retain diverse employees, such as job market conditions and the nature of the jobs.
Another thing on the agenda is crime rates. This year's August numbers for crimes against people are down 4.3 per cent compared to August of last year. Crimes against property are also down 36.1 per cent from last year at this time.
The meeting was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CST.
