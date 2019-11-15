Regina city council passes motion to increase civilian membership on board of police commissioners

Regina city council passed a motion at Monday's council meeting which will allow the board to add more civilian members.

The motion was originally introduced by councillors Lori Bresciani and Andrew Stevens to increase board membership to seven total, including two additional civilians, but it was amended to remove the limit.

"We are one of the last major cities in Canada that has more elected officials than civilians and I think it's a time that we as a council have this discussion," Bresciani said.

"We want to ensure that our committees represent our wards."

Along with removing the limitation of adding only two additional civilians to the board, Bresciani also introduced a motion to introduce term limits to the board membership, and clearer rules on who appoints board members and how.

City staff have been asked to report to council in early 2020 on the issue, including information from other Western Canadian municipalities, such as the ratio of civilians to elected officials as well as criteria for eligibility.

Bresciani said there had been cases in the past where civilians would remain in city committees for five to six years and that's why she introduced the amendment on term limits.

The board currently consists of the mayor, two councillors and two civilians — Vic Pankratz and Jada Yee.

"If you're going to reform a board, any board, you should ask them what they think," said Mayor Michael Fougere, who also chairs the board of police commissioners.

"We're looked upon as a great example of transparency and accountability," Fougere said of feedback he has received from other police commissions and municipalities.

Discussion verves into responsibility rather than process

The discussion started with a simple motion to increase the board membership but quickly transformed into a discussion on police accountability and the board's role in ensuring accountability.

Delegate Michelle Stewart said there is no independent accountability body or oversight committee in the Regina and that the proposed changes don't actually address police accountability.

She called for reform to the Police Act, which is provincial legislation, and reform to the board of police commissioners.

Fougere pointed to the public complaints commission and the Saskatchewan Police Commissioners.

"I understand the frustration by people who come to the commission [and ask] 'why can't you answer a question about this particular officer,'" Fougere said, adding he always gives the floor to Police Chief Evan Bray to address any concerns.

Fougere said it is not the board's responsibility to comment on officer discipline because they're a policy group, not a management group.

"I would stress though that elected officials are also citizens. We are also accountable," Fougere said. "I think it's important that we don't just assume elected officials aren't accountable. We are."