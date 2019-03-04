The Industrial Park Cafe, located at the corner of Hodsman Road and McDonald Street, remains foreign to most Reginans. But among workers in the area, the restaurant has built a loyal following over its five year lifespan. Last week, I visited the IPC for the first time and I quickly discovered why.

When you walk in, you'll notice it's tailored to its clientele: toolbox condiment and cutlery caddies on every table, steel sheeting on the bathroom doors, and cheeky industrial names for menu items. There's a "Crispy Butt Seam" fried chicken sandwich. The BLT is called the "PVC." There's a "Blown Gasket" beef dip, and a "Crescent Wrench" breakfast croissandwich. For truckers and labourers with big appetites, all meals come with unlimited hash browns or french fries.

"Being out here in the industrial area, we really wanted to connect to all the workers out there, all the different tradespeople, and cater to their needs," says Dan Taylor, owner and executive chef of the IPC.

Owner and Executive Chef Dan Taylor said he wants the Industrial Park Cafe to cater to all types of workers. (Submitted by Allan Pulga )

The IPC is only open for breakfast and lunch, 6-2:30 on weekdays and 7-1:30 on Saturdays. There's also a lunch buffet in the lounge upstairs from 11-1:30.

"Most of our customers are in a hurry at lunch," says Dan. "They only have an hour. They're in and out. But for the most part people are really enjoying it."

I went for lunch with my brother and my nephew. My brother had the "Mozza Mushroom Tandem" burger with fries. I had the toasted Denver sandwich (called "Skipper's Cheesy Mate") with IPC's signature "Piston Broke" soup. Both were excellent. My nephew had the soup of the day (beef barley).

Allan Pulga's brother had the "Mozza Mushroom Tandem" burger with fries for lunch while trying out the Industrial Park Cafe. (Submitted by Allan Pulga)

It tasted good. Balanced. Definitely made from scratch. It had a beef gravy taste. I also had half of my brother's burger and it had a nice spongy bun and a big juicy patty. The fries were fresh cut and twice fried. All the food was very good.

True to form, the service was prompt and the food came out quickly. We were in and out in 40 minutes.

How did I hear about the IPC? Two reasons. One, a couple of my co-workers at Farm Credit Canada told me the IPC is the toast of the Great Saskatchewan Mustard Festival and that the owner is the former chef of The Willow (both are true.) Two, I follow the Italian Star Deli on Instagram and I'd seen the IPC's soups featured on their feed.

The "Skipper's Cheesy Mate" and "Piston Broke" soup are two items for lunch at the Industrial Park Cafe. (Submitted by Allan Pulga)

The Piston Broke soup is one of the IPC's claims to fame. Dan says he honestly just threw it together: roast pork, sauerkraut, mustard, potatoes and cream. It's creamy but not heavy, with a sharpness from the mustard, and a touch of sauerkraut to counter the richness of the cream. It won the Fan Favourite Award at the 2006 Great Saskatchewan Mustard Festival, so when Dan eventually opened the IPC in January 2014, they put it on the permanent menu.

Dan has won the Fan Favourite Award at the Mustard Festival in four of the last five years, in addition to that 2006 win.

He had me taste the beef noodle soup (also known as "lasagna soup"), which owes its origins to the IPC lunch buffet. Dan would take the leftover lasagna from the buffet and turn it into a "hearty and meaty" soup the following day. The people liked it, so they kept it around.

Dan Taylor is the owner and executive chef at the Industrial Park Cafe. Their "lasagna soup" is from taking the leftover lasagna from the buffet and turning it into hearty soup for the next day. (Submitted by Allan Pulga)

To create the IPC's "creamy lasagna" soup, they took what was left over from the beef noodle soup and added cream to it. Dan added cream to my bowl of beef noodle soup and the transformation was remarkable. The richness of the cream offset the acidity of the tomato and took an already beefy and zesty soup to a new level—this is comfort food.

The soup is so good, some customers come to the IPC just to eat it. Eventually Dan, a big fan of the Italian Star Deli's sandwiches, suggested to the folks at the deli that they try his creamy lasagna soup. After tasting a couple samples, they were convinced. The deli now orders 10 or 20L of the soup a week at sells it every Tuesday at their lunch counter – they feature it and other IPC soups on their IG feed.

The Industrial Park Cafe is at 101 Hodsman Rd. in Regina, Sask. (Submitted by Allan Pulga )

So I asked Dan why he cares so much about soup. He confessed he's not a big soup guy. "I just care about good flavours, more than anything. And I know that soup is a base to use up a lot of ingredients in the kitchen."

But he learned from some talented chefs and soup makers over the years, particularly when cooking at the Regina Inn (now called the Doubletree by Hilton) many moons ago.

"They taught me how to make the flavour components come out, the ingredients, how to do things properly and more importantly, I just want to make sure the customers are happy so that's generally where that came from and it just

took off ever since."