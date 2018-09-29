Regina man charged after police search turns up 18 stolen bikes and frames

A 31-year-old man is facing a number of charges in connection with the theft of several bicycles.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 700 block of Elphinstone Street on Thursday, finding multiple stolen bicycles and bicycle parts. Police found and removed 18 bicycles and frames, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition.

The accused is now facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He made his first appearance in provincial court on Friday morning.

Hundreds of bikes have been stolen in Regina over the course of the past year. Last year, 117 bike thefts were reported in the month of June alone.