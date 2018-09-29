Regina man charged after police search turns up 18 stolen bikes and frames
A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of several bikes.
Shotgun and ammunition also discovered at residence
A 31-year-old man is facing a number of charges in connection with the theft of several bicycles.
Police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 700 block of Elphinstone Street on Thursday, finding multiple stolen bicycles and bicycle parts. Police found and removed 18 bicycles and frames, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition.
The accused is now facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
He made his first appearance in provincial court on Friday morning.
Hundreds of bikes have been stolen in Regina over the course of the past year. Last year, 117 bike thefts were reported in the month of June alone.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.