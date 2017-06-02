More than 1K bike thefts reported in 2018: Regina police

The number of bike thefts reported in Regina has increased for the third consecutive year.

There were 1,078 reported bike thefts in 2018, up from 646 in 2016 and 842 in 2017, according to Elizabeth Popowich, manager of public information for the Regina Police Service.

.Investigating bike thefts can be difficult, as a stolen bike is not a crime class of its own, Popowich told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend. For example, a stolen bike may be involved in a domestic call, or a break and enter, Popowich said.

While there is no way to guarantee your bike won't be stolen, locking it up can lower the risk, Popowich said. If it is stolen, having a serial number for the police can help.

In some instances, no one steps forward to claim a bike after police recover it. When that happens, it is held in a compound for 90 days, then auctioned off or donated through the City of Regina's bike program.