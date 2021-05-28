$1M Regina fentanyl bust is city's biggest ever, police say

Regina police say they've made the largest fentanyl bust in the city's history.

The 2.8 kilograms seized would have an estimated street value of $1.1 million, the Regina Police Service said Thursday.

Fentanyl, a powerful opioid, has been a factor in an increasing number of overdose deaths in Saskatchewan in the past year.

The latest batch, which police say is the equivalent of 28,000 doses, was seized Thursday when police searched five homes and two vehicles in the city.

The homes were in the Greens, Glencairn, Windsor Park and Hawkstone areas.

Some of drugs seized by Regina police were red, blue or purple. (Regina Police Service)

According to police, the bust happened as part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Regina.

Three men from Calgary, Toronto and Mississauga have been arrested and face numerous charges related to weapons, drug trafficking and forged documents.

They made their first appearance in Regina provincial court on Thursday afternoon.

One of them was charged with possession of a forged document with intent.



Police also seized over 450 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun, over $43,000 in cash, and additional items allegedly used to traffic controlled substances.

According to the provincial coroner's service, as of May 4, overdoses were the confirmed or suspected cause of at least 138 deaths across the province.

Of the confirmed 2021 overdose deaths, 22 were in Regina.