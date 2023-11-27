Regina council set to debate backyard chicken pilot program

Regina city council is set to debate creating a pilot program allowing a limited number of locals to keep hens in their backyard.

Regina's proposed backyard hen pilot project is among the topics set to be debated at council's first meeting of 2024 beginning at 1:00 p.m. CST Wednesday.

Amy Snider is part of Queen City Chickens, an organization campaigning for the proposed pilot.

On Tuesday she told Leisha Grebinski, host of CBC's Blue Sky, that most other urban centres in Canada allow backyard chickens.

"Backyard chickens make fantastic pets. They have wonderful, delightfully silly personalities. They put a smile on people's faces. They offer great companionship," Snider said.

LISTEN| Should Saskatchewan cities allow backyard chickens? Blue Sky 49:10 Should Saskatchewan cities allow backyard chickens? This week Regina City Council is considering a change to the bylaw to allow for backyard chickens. Today we were joined by Amy Snider from the advocacy group Queen City Chickens, we heard about how backyard chickens is working out for the City of Edmonton, and we were joined by Tove Danovich, author of Under the Henfluence: Inside the World of Backyard Chickens and the people who love them.

Under Regina's current bylaws, keeping livestock such as chickens, turkeys, pheasants, ducks and geese within city limits is banned.

That didn't stop Snider. She adopted four chickens during the COVID-19 pandemic. She got permission from her neighbours to keep them and eventually sought a doctor's order to allow her to retain the chickens as emotional support animals.

Edmonton is among the cities to have already gone through the same process that Regina city council will begin on Wednesday.

Linda Johnson with River City Chickens, an informal group of volunteers who support responsible hen care in Edmonton, said there were some Edmonton city councillors who were strongly opposed to the idea. Johnson said that opposition disappeared once they were able to show elected officials what keeping a limited number of chickens in a residential area looked like.

"[An Edmonton councillor] said. 'What I was imagining isn't what it was,'" she said.

"He had grown up on a farm with 400 chickens and he just had such a different image of of the sound and the smell and just what it would involve, and then you walk into this quiet little backyard, you would never even know that there's chickens in there."

WATCH| How a Regina woman got a prescription for emotional support chickens: How a Regina woman got a prescription for emotional support chickens Duration 3:55 A Regina woman got a doctor's prescription for emotional support chickens to help with her anxiety and other mental health issues. She used it to successfully fight city hall's ban on backyard chickens.

Regina's newly proposed bylaw was introduced by Ward 8 Coun. Shanon Zachidniak, who has previously told CBC she believes the eggs from backyard chickens can serve as an important source of food. Under the proposed bylaw, 20 Regina homes would be allowed to have hens in the backyard in exchange for collecting data.

Each home would be allowed to keep three to six hens, with regulations in place to protect the wellbeing of the animals and other residents.

Roosters would not be allowed due to their aggressive and territorial nature, and their loud crowing.