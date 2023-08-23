Rising cost of living has parents struggling to keep up with back-to-school supply costs

Hundreds of people lined up, some with umbrellas and others drenched by rain, to get into a room full of free backpacks and school supplies at the North Central Family Association (NCFA) in Regina on Wednesday.

The event, the culmination of a donation drive, would only go on while supplies lasted, but some of the parents there said this was their only option to get the supplies their children needed for the school year.

It's almost time for the kids to head back to school after their summer break. But before they do, children need a long list of required school supplies. This includes backpacks, books, pens, pencils, lunch boxes, school clothing and more.

For some parents, it's getting difficult to shoulder the costs.

Katherine Clubb, a parent of five children, four of whom attend school, is also a volunteer with the NCFA. She waited in the line for children to get a chance at selecting their favourite coloured backpacks from the lot.

She said the offer of free supplies is a huge relief.

"It's like, what do I choose? Do I choose to put food in my kids' belly and a roof over their head, or do I sacrifice that so that I can spend $200 on supplies for my kids?"

Hundreds of people line up at the North Central Family Association's Back to School Family Fun Day in Regina on Wednesday to register for free backpacks and school supplies ahead of heading back to school. (Adam Bent/CBC)

The national inflation rate in June was at 2.8 per cent — its lowest since March 2021, according to the data released by Statistics Canada. But Saskatchewan's inflation rate came in at 3.3 per cent, with only British Columbia and Quebec having higher rates across Canada.

A non-consolidated analysis of provincial data shows that, in a year, food costs have increased by 7.6 per cent, shelter by 6.5 per cent, health care by 6.3 per cent and education by 3.5 per cent.

Clubb said the expense for school supplies comes every year and is expected, but with the rising costs of food and housing, it's getting harder for her to budget.

"Just the cost of a backpack, a geometry set and a scientific calculator. When you're on such a fixed budget, it's hard to come up with any sort of extras for school supplies," she said.

Children select their favourite backpacks at the North Central Family Association's Back to School Family Fun Day in Regina on Wednesday. (Adam Bent/CBC)

Statistics Canada does not have data for inflation in school supplies for Saskatchewan, but national data suggests that the cost of supplies has gone up by 2.8 per cent in the last year.

M.J. Deans-Beynham, director of development at NCFA, said the organization has witnessed parents struggling with preparing for school post-COVID. The donation drive is now in its third year.

Deans-Beynham said that this year NCFA arranged to give away 430 backpacks and free food for some 700 guardians and parents — a record for them.

Ultimately, she said, it's about children making it to school.

"We're wanting to bring excitement for all of the kids, so that no matter where you live, or what your family situation might be, the back to school first day of school can be exciting for everybody," she said.

M.J. Deans-Beynham is the director of development at the North Central Family Association. (Adam Bent/CBC)

The association is currently accepting donations from people through their website, but Deans-Beynham said the government, corporations and businesses will have to stand behind non-government organizations to bring about long-term change.

Saskatchewan's Ministry of Education said in an emailed response to questions that it had announced an additional $40 million in June for Saskatchewan's 27 school divisions to "support enrolment growth and the complexity of today's classrooms."

The government said it has a total of $104.9 million dollars currently budgeted for instructional resources, which includes school supplies and student-related expenses.