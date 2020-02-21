Regina man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing man in taxi

A 42-year-old Regina man is facing attempted murder charges after an incident Wednesday, where it's alleged he stabbed a passenger in a taxi.

Police were called to the hospital at around 5:30 p.m. CST for a report of an injured man. They learned a passenger had stabbed another passenger in the same cab, and then the taxi drove the injured man to hospital.

The victim's condition is described as non-life-threatening.

Police found the 42-year-old in a home on the 700 block of Athol Street, where he was arrested. A search revealed a BB gun and drugs at the home.

The 42-year-old is also facing weapons charges and a fail to comply with a condition of release order charge.