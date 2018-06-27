New
Regina police charge man in 2017 attempted murder
The victim, a 34-year-old man, was walking when a stolen vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him, police say.
34-year-old was shot by someone in a vehicle
A 28-year-old Regina man has been charged with attempted murder in a case from November 2017.
The victim, a 34-year-old man, was walking on the 900 block of Retallack Street around 4 p.m. CST on Nov. 27. A stolen vehicle approached him and he was shot by someone in the vehicle, police say.
According to a news release, the injuries stemming from the shooting "still greatly affect [the victim's] health and daily life."
On June 23, the 28-year-old was arrested and charged for allegedly having played a role in this incident.