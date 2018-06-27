Regina police charge man in 2017 attempted murder

A 28-year-old Regina man has been charged with attempted murder in a case from November 2017.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was walking on the 900 block of Retallack Street around 4 p.m. CST on Nov. 27. A stolen vehicle approached him and he was shot by someone in the vehicle, police say.

According to a news release, the injuries stemming from the shooting "still greatly affect [the victim's] health and daily life."

On June 23, the 28-year-old was arrested and charged for allegedly having played a role in this incident.