Skip to Main Content
Regina police charge man in 2017 attempted murder
New

Regina police charge man in 2017 attempted murder

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was walking when a stolen vehicle drove by and someone inside shot him, police say.

34-year-old was shot by someone in a vehicle

CBC News ·
On June 23, a 28-year-old was arrested and charged for allegedly having played a role in this incident. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

A 28-year-old Regina man has been charged with attempted murder in a case from November 2017. 

The victim, a 34-year-old man, was walking on the 900 block of Retallack Street around 4 p.m. CST on Nov. 27. A stolen vehicle approached him and he was shot by someone in the vehicle, police say.

According to a news release, the injuries stemming from the shooting "still greatly affect [the victim's] health and daily life."

On June 23, the 28-year-old was arrested and charged for allegedly having played a role in this incident. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us