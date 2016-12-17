Regina city councillors ask administration to report on asbestos cement pipes

Three Regina city councillors are looking for more information about asbestos cement pipes in the city.

About 600 kilometres of water mains in the city were built with asbestos cement. That's about 60 per cent of the approximately 1,000 kilometres of mains that deliver water to households.

Some experts argue for stringent testing because of the potential risk of asbestos, a cancer-causing fibre. However, Health Canada says there is no evidence of adverse health effects from asbestos cement pipes.

Regina councillors Andrew Stevens, Shannon Zachidniak and Cheryl Stadnichuk are asking city administration for more information. They want to know:

How many kilometres of asbestos cement water and sewer pipes are in the city.

The lifespan of those pipes.

How many kilometres are replaced per year.

If the city is notifying residents about replacements.

What the scientific evidence is when it comes to asbestos cement pipes' water consumption in the workplace.

What tests results reveal about the asbestos fibres in Regina's water.

What other types of water distribution materials are there for the city.

The councillors are requesting the information be delivered at the Aug. 11, 2021, city council meeting.

Mayor Sandra Masters said there were meetings about the issue earlier this year and the city is following information from Public Health Canada. She said the next steps will be a result of testing water.

"If the parts per million are measuring higher than they need to be, or if we're not testing properly, then that will be up to the decision of the council in order to move forward," Masters said.

"If they aren't above the recommended Health Canada parts per million, then I think we're going to continue to replace pipes."