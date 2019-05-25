Regina woman who beat Hodgkin's lymphoma hosts art show featuring other survivors

Five years ago, Brianne Urzada was a teacher, living her life and doing what she wanted to do.

Then she was diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin's lymphoma.

But she overcame it and has been in remission ever since. Through her treatments, when she was up for it, Urzada used art as a way to stay balanced in her life.

Urzada said she used mixed media in creating portraits of the cancer survivors who were her subjects in the Someone You Know gallery, which opens on Saturday. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

In the years that have passed, she's connected with other cancer survivors through free art classes she teaches. Now, she's hosting a solo art show titled Someone You Know at St Chad's Heritage Building in Regina.

"It's a show that exhibits women in the community and their journey through and past cancer," Urzada said.

Urzada said she hopes people who attend her art show see something that's fresh, bright and beautiful and learn that after any kind of trauma, there's still a great life to be lived.

She said she chose to feature bright and vibrant colours in her paintings, which she said gives a fresh take on life after cancer.

Urzada is displaying some of her artistic experiments alongside the portraits and self-portraits she painted for the Someone You Know gallery. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Her choice to use bright colours also reflects who the women are to her.

"These women are so wonderful, resilient, bright lights in my life, and so I have them incorporated in the show, 12 women, to be specific, and for them, and the relationships we've created, it's a really bright, amazing thing," Urzada said.

Urzada said she knows people who have acquired the St Chad's Heritage Building in Regina, and they offered her the space to use for her gallery ahead of planned renovations. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Urzada said the art classes she teaches allows people in similar situations to connect. But she built intimate relationships with her 12 subjects through her creative process.

She said she conducted video interviews with each subject, followed by a photography session and extensive correspondence through email with each woman she painted.

Urzada's decided to call her gallery Someone You Know as a way to remind people that cancer has most likely affected the lives of the individuals who attend, or the people they know. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Urzada started the painting process in September of last year.

"It's been a long time coming. You can see, this is a huge space, and I've filled the walls," she said.

The portraits Urzada is showcasing have been entered, and won art competitions around the globe.

People will have their chance to view Urzada's work for free on Saturday, between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. The gallery will remain open between May 27 and May 31 between noon and 3 p.m.