Regina police investigating arson at LGBTQ nightclub

Regina police are conducting an arson investigation after the Q Nightclub and Lounge was damaged by fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Broad Street after an employee noticed burn marks on the staircase of the business's patio, as well as walls of the building.

Officers who responded to the scene found "items often associated with arson incidents."

No injuries were reported and the damage to the property was minimal.

The Gay and Lesbian Community of Regina, which operates Q, declined comment and said they would release a statement on their Facebook page at a later time.